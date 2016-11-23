WORLD OF TECHNOLOGY
23.11.2016 Apple soll in den USA produzieren

Was Trump zu Cook am Telefon sagte

Beste Freunde sind sie nicht. Nach seinem Boykott-Aufruf und dem Wahlversprechen, Apples iPhone-Produktion in die USA zu holen, hat der künftige US-Präsident Trump nun mit Apple-Boss Cook telefoniert.

Im Interview mit der New York Times erzählte Trump, wer ihn so alles anruft. Das Gespräch mit dem Apple-Boss Tim Cook gab er so wieder:

I was honored yesterday, I got a call from Bill Gates, great call, we had a great conversation, I got a call from Tim Cook at Apple, and I said, ‘Tim, you know one of the things that will be a real achievement for me is when I get Apple to build a big plant in the United States, or many big plants in the United States, where instead of going to China, and going to Vietnam, and going to the places that you go to, you’re making your product right here.’ He said, ‘I understand that.’ I said: ‘I think we’ll create the incentives for you, and I think you’re going to do it. We’re going for a very large tax cut for corporations, which you’ll be happy about.’

Quelle: Gizmodo / NYT

Bildquelle: Thinkstock

